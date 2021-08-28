84.3 F
Let’s not give up on restaurant at Hacienda Hills site

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages Developer is to be applauded for revising the redevelopment plan for Hacienda Hills to better fit the neighborhood. Although it appears to be a nice plan, it doesn’t include a restaurant. That is sad. It will make Hacienda Hills the only championship golf course in The Villages without one.
A dining option for golfers is important – to relax, to socialize, to become refreshed, and to settle the results of competition – it’s part of the package.
The rationale that 25 villas doesn’t support a restaurant has little merit. It would seem that the golf and pool are enough to attract dining traffic. And, it doesn’t have to be a large operation like all of the other championship courses. Popular small dining examples are the Lopez Pool Bar, the Tierra Del Sol restaurant, the Fenney Grill, and Ednas’ on the Green.
Here’s hoping that the Developer returns to the drawing board.

Jim Bitter
Village of Springdale

 

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident urges his fellow Villagers not to give up on the idea of a restaurant at the former Hacienda Hills Country Club site.

