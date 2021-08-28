Villager sentenced after caught on camera damaging gate control box

A Villager has been sentenced after he was caught on camera damaging a gate control box.

Robert Loy Robinson, 48, who lives on Rainbow Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, has been placed on probation for six months after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal mischief earlier this month in Sumter County Court.

He had been driving a black 2004 Ford F-150 pickup on July 19 when he approached the gate at the Village of Summerhill. The gate closed ahead of his pickup truck and he got out and kicked the control box with his right foot.

“The control box became unhinged on the top,” and was left dangling, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The camera at the gate captured the license plate of Robinson’s truck. The video surveillance images were compared to his driver’s license photo to make a positive identification of him.

Robinson was contacted by the sheriff’s office and invited for an interview July 20 at the sheriff’s annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted in 1990 of malicious destruction of personal property in Hillsdale County, Mich.