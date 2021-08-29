93 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 29, 2021
The Villages Public Safety Department will host open house at Station 45

By Staff Report

The Villages Public Safety Department will host an open house Tuesday afternoon at Station 45.

The open house, which will last from 1 to 4 p.m., will give residents a chance to meet their local firefighters, take tours of the station, see demonstrations and enjoy light refreshments. There will be free blood pressure checks and free car seat installation.

There will be free window decals available (while they last) which can enable residents to show their support for the fire department as the Sumter County Commission nears an important Sept. 21 vote on the future of emergency medical transport.

Station 45 is located at 3555 Buena Vista Blvd., across from the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

