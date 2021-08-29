Villager who nearly hit police car ordered not to consume booze

A 70-year-old Villager has been ordered not to consume booze after nearly backing into a police car.

Pete Vega, who lives at 821 Royal Palm Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake, will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and ordered not to consume or possess alcohol after pleading no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Lake County Court. He has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 75 hours of community service.

A 911 call was received March 29 in reference to an erratic driver in the area of La Grande Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer responded to the scene and was flagged down by a person near El Ranchito restaurant who pointed to a red Chrysler 300. He reported that he saw the driver was “drunk” and he had “begged” him not to drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Chrysler made a left turn onto Griffin Avenue and pulled into the path of another vehicle. The other driver had to honk his horn and stopped in the roadway to avoid a collision. The Chrysler reached the intersection of Shay Boulevard and Tarrson Boulevard, but then began backing toward the patrol car. Vega could not find an insurance card and fumbled for his driver’s license. He fell backward twice when he tried to get out of his vehicle. He had a difficult time with field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .213 and .204 blood alcohol content.