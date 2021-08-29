93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 29, 2021
type here...

Villager who nearly hit police car ordered not to consume booze

By Meta Minton

A 70-year-old Villager has been ordered not to consume booze after nearly backing into a police car.

Pete Vega, who lives at 821 Royal Palm Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake, will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and ordered not to consume or possess alcohol after pleading no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Lake County Court. He has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 75 hours of community service.

A 911 call was received March 29 in reference to an erratic driver in the area of La Grande Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer responded to the scene and was flagged down by a person near El Ranchito restaurant who pointed to a red Chrysler 300. He reported that he saw the driver was “drunk” and he had “begged” him not to drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Chrysler made a left turn onto Griffin Avenue and pulled into the path of another vehicle. The other driver had to honk his horn and stopped in the roadway to avoid a collision. The Chrysler reached the intersection of Shay Boulevard and Tarrson Boulevard, but then began backing toward the patrol car. Vega could not find an insurance card and fumbled for his driver’s license. He fell backward twice when he tried to get out of his vehicle. He had a difficult time with field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .213 and .204 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need an investigation into sinkholes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders why there is no insurance to pay for the cost of sinkhole repairs at a pond.

Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Piedmont resident is objecting to a “false” attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Too much crime in Villages-News.com

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues there is too much crime reported by Villages-News.com

Let’s not give up on restaurant at Hacienda Hills site

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident urges his fellow Villagers not to give up on the idea of a restaurant at the former Hacienda Hills Country Club site.

Debacle in Afghanistan wouldn’t have happened under President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is fully to blame for the bloodshed in Afghanistan and it wouldn’t have happened under President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos