Out-of-towner arrested after intoxicated outbursts at hotel in The Villages

An out-of-towner was arrested after intoxicated outbursts at a hotel in The Villages.

Officers were twice called Friday to the Comfort Suites Hotel on Avenida Central where 61-year-old Timothy Owen May was causing a disturbance, being verbally belligerent, touching himself and sexually harassing other guests, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was “visibly intoxicated.”

Guests staying in neighboring rooms had complained that they heard banging on the walls from May’s room and they were “unable to sleep,” the report said.

May was given the opportunity to turn in for the night.

However, police were called back to the hotel 20 minutes later after the Connecticut native caused a further disturbance. When police attempted to escort May, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, he got into the face of an officer and pointed a finger at him. He called the officers “stupid gorillas” and used profanity toward them.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.