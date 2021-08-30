91.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 30, 2021
type here...

Some portions of The Villages will see trash pickup altered due to Labor Day holiday

By Staff Report

The Villages District Office has released the following information about Labor Day trash pickup:

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6.

Community Development District 12

If you live in Community Development District 12, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Community Development District 13

If you live in Community Development District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 9.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6.  The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 9.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Cost to repair sinkhole at Moyer Recreation Center

A Village of Caroline resident is wondering why the Project Wide Advisory Committee doesn’t have insurance to cover sinkhole damage. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis needs to declare a state of emergency

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to combat the deadly toll of COVID-19.

We need an investigation into sinkholes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders why there is no insurance to pay for the cost of sinkhole repairs at a pond.

Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Piedmont resident is objecting to a “false” attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Too much crime in Villages-News.com

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues there is too much crime reported by Villages-News.com

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos