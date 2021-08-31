85.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
By Staff Report

John James Murphy, 82, began his new life with our Lord Jesus Christ on August 28, 2021. He is reunited with the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Arline. John was born and raised in New York, NY and moved to Ringwood, NJ to raise his family with his dear wife Arline before relocating to The Villages, Florida. He was a highly regarded sales manager with Procter and Gamble for more than 25 years.

John was devoted to God, family and selflessly serving others. He was tirelessly devoted to his family, whom he loved dearly, and always encouraged them to remain close and strong. In fact, he lived by the motto “fame and fortune are fleeting, but family is forever”. Upon retirement, John moved to The Villages with his wife Arline. He cared for Arline for 11 years after she became ill. He was a member of the Walk to The Emmaus Group, Forever Young. He loved to dance and found joy in joining Villages Dances with some of his dear Villagers friends. He lived by the bible verse “Be Strong and Courageous, Do Not be Afraid, God is With You”.

Survivors include his two sons John Murphy Jr. (Lisa) of Prescott, AZ, Michael Murphy (Linda) of Tinton Falls, NJ and 3 daughters Donna Galdi (Rick) of Wixom, Michigan, Andrea Amato (Jude) of Vero Beach, FL and Laura Grijalba (Adam) of Maineville, Ohio. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3-5pm on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:30am on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.

