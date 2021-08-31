92 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
PWAC turns down request for lighting of sign at postal station

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has turned down a request for installing lights at the sign at the postal station in the Village of Hillsborough.

Eight of the 43 postal stations south of County Road 466 have signs that are illuminated at night. The decision about whether to light the signs was apparently made by the Developer at the time of construction.

Community Development District 10 Supervisor Steve Bova has been pushing to have lights installed at the Hillsborough postal station, calling it a safety concern.

However, PWAC turned down the request at Monday’s meeting.

“If you do it there, you’ll have to do it everywhere,” said PWAC member Don Brozick, a supervisor in Community Development District 11.

PWAC members agreed lighting all of the signs at the postal stations could be quite expensive.

“You don’t have to live here very long to figure out where your postal station is located,” said PWAC member Peter Moeller, a Community Development District 6 supervisor. He added that most residents travel to the postal stations in daylight hours.

CDD 10 could not make the decision to go ahead and pay for the lighting, because the postal stations are considered an amenity and in the case of the Hillsborough postal station, it is owned by the Sumter Landing Community Development District.

