The Villages
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Resident of The Villages arrested after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

By Meta Minton

Jason Dale Simmons
A resident of The Villages was arrested after an alleged attack on his live-in lady friend.

The girlfriend dialed 911 after she was attacked by 47-year-old Jason Dale Simmons at their home on Tracy Drive in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She said she and Simmons, with whom she has been romantically involved for nearly a year, had been arguing when she began gathering her belongings to move out. She said Simmons, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds, threw her into a door, the couch, a coffee table and then a bookcase. She suffered a large bloody abrasion on her elbow.

The woman locked herself in her car and called law enforcement.

Simmons was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond for the West Virginia native was set at $2,000.

