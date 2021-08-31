Roofing company employee ticketed after crash backs up traffic on I-75 near Wildwood

A roofing company employee was ticketed after a three-vehicle crash backed up traffic Tuesday on Interstate 75 near Wildwood.

The 35-year-old employee of Batterbee Roofing Co. was driving a 2020 Ford F-250 at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday northbound near the State Road 44 exit at Wildwood when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The roofing company truck ran off the roadway and struck a trailer towed by a pickup, driven by a 40-year-old Lakeland man, that was parked on the shoulder. After hitting the trailer, the Batterbee Roofing truck traveled back across the northbound lane and hit a northbound maroon 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by a 25-year-old Dunnellon woman. The airbags in her vehicle deployed on impact. She and a 40-year-old male passenger from Dunnellon both suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

The Batterbeee Roofing employee and the other driver escaped injury.

The Batterbee Roofing employee was ticketed on a charge of failure to drive in a single lane.

The accident backed up traffic on northbound I-75 for several miles.