Sumter County administration failed to notice ambulance deficiencies

An open letter to the Sumter County Commission:

The number one component with an emergency service provider is the attention given to a rapid response. Most Fire/EMS agencies that deliver emergency services to the community strive to provide the service to their community within a minimal amount of time. Why? Because they have a vested interest in their community. These firefighters/medics are assigned to specific stations. In other words, Fire/EMS based service has an advantage it uses crossed trained firefighter/medics that are prepared to handle any on scene situation, which can include ALS (Advanced Life Support) patient care and transportation to a hospital.

AMR has had many years to strive for exceptional response times. They have not met the standards in Sumter County and many cities and counties nation-wide.

To achieve superior services, you need a solid foundation. There is a solid foundation built into our two Fire Departments. When you build off of a solid foundation the structure will stand, EMS units based and manned by our Fire Departments is that foundation.

AMR has no foundation and no bases in Sumter County. Ambulances are not assigned to specific locations or area. Fire stations are built in specific locations to serve the community in a matter of minutes. When you have ambulances in our Fire Stations and our Firefighters manning them you have a community base service with accountability, pride and long-term providers.

The Ad Hoc Committee decided on August 4, 2021 to make a recommendation for your approval. One of the Ad Hoc committee members made a statement when he was Fire Chief, he was involved in the decision of hiring a private for-profit EMS system in Sumter County. He commented that the needs for ambulance services were growing faster than the current system could provide. With the continued and expected rate of growth 10 years ago was there any type of Master Plan or Strategic Plan to address the growing needs of our ambulance service? It does not appear that a plan was followed or the system would not be broken today and there does not seem to be a model in place to address the failed

August 30, 2021 system. Somewhere in the Sumter County Administration there was a failure to notice the ambulance deficiencies.

If the above is true, then the system has failed twice, 10 years ago and last year. Now it needs an emergency fix.

I cannot give directions but I can offer my thoughts. Without a Master Plan in place, I suggest the following for a rapid operational change for the ability to provide a higher and more reliable EMS service:

What needs to be done today? Can the Villages Fire Department step in and quickly replace the five non-transport vehicles (QRV) and the two quick attack vehicles with ALS transport ambulance?

• The VDPS already has all the equipment and resources needed on the QRV’s to make a transition.

• The Villages Fire Department has the personnel from the QRV’s.

• They can house the ambulances in the Fire Stations.

• This will allow their current response time from a designated Fire Station, and there is no waiting for an ambulance.

Many Fire Departments have backup ambulances in high volume areas that can allow another crew assigned to an Engine or Ladder to switch in a moment’s notice, hence addressing the immediate need to the residents and the community. This integration of fire and emergency medical response capabilities within the Fire Departments provides and ensures that the closest and most appropriate medical response will provide immediate service to the community. This could be done in a few months depending on available ambulances, and a rapid start to quality EMS care. Sumter County Fire Rescue could employ more Firefighter/medics and add ALS ambulances to all of the Sumter County Fire Stations. This cannot be done with AMR today or in the future. Over the past few months, the people have spoken and Option 9 has been the choice of the public. The Ad-hoc Committee did you and most of all the residents of Sumter County a disservice. Their recommendation is no more than two paragraphs. If their report was submitted without a detailed summary of current conditions, which provides a snapshot as they are today, and does not establish an informational baseline from which the balance of their research should have been developed, then what basis are they comparing their decision? Was the primary focus of the Ad-Hoc Committee achieved? Will it meet the residents and business owners of Sumter County? Did the Ad-Hoc Committee accomplish their purpose by addressing the emergency and non-emergency situations facing Sumter County?

Does their recommendation meet the needs for the County Commissioner’s to move forward in the best interest of their constituents?

The only realistic goal in the time allowed in my opinion, is what I stated above. It identifies the aspects of the community and what the community views positively and establishes goals and objectives for the future.

In closing, you need to provide the highest quality of fire protection and patient care with the dedicated employees of the Sumter County Fire Department and The Villages Fire Department.

Bernie Harchar

Village of Buttonwood