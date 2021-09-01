73.1 F
The Villages christens newest town center with nod to Michigan roots

By Staff Report

The Villages has christened its newest town center with a nod to the Morse family’s Michigan roots.

The new town center will be known as Eastport and will include The Villages’ well-known mix of shopping, dining and entertainment. Eastport will be located north of Central Parkway (County Road 470) and east of Marsh Bend Trail.

“Traditionally we work with our family history and where we’ve been and places we loved in our life,” said Tracy Morse in the latest promotional video released by The Villages.

A new lake at Eastport will be known as Central Lake in honor of the location in northern Michigan where Tracy Morse and siblings Mark Morse and Jennifer Parr grew up.

Eastport was on the east end of the lake where they grew up, so it seemed like a no-brainer to name the new town center, Eastport.

“We dug into our family history and did what we usually do and had some fun with it,” Tracy Morse said.

This town center will be unique because it will blend plenty of recreation opportunities. Plans call for a boathouse at Central Lake, a sports pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a softball complex. The rendering also shows a hotel on the lakefront.

The Morses have frequently reached back into their family history to pay tribute to the past. The whole Brownwood concept is full of their memories from Michigan.

