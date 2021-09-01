Yamaha golf cart with Michigan license plate snatched from Cracker Barrel

A red 2015 Yamaha golf cart has been stolen from the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The golf cart is a four-seater with a decal having the letter “D” on the front hood. The font is written in Old English. The golf cart has a tan roof and a back seat storage holder underneath. The golf cart has a 1971 Michigan license plate attached to it.

The golf cart also has liquid light LEDs on the front and side and a small American and Detroit flag above the Michigan license plate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Higgins at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477(TIPS). Reference case number 4337.