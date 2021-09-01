73.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Yamaha golf cart with Michigan license plate snatched from Cracker Barrel

By Staff Report

A red 2015 Yamaha golf cart has been stolen from the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The golf cart is a four-seater with a decal having the letter “D” on the front hood. The font is written in Old English. The golf cart has a tan roof and a back seat storage holder underneath. The golf cart has a 1971 Michigan license plate attached to it.

This red Yamaha golf cart was stolen from Cracker Barrel.

The golf cart also has liquid light LEDs on the front and side and a small American and Detroit flag above the Michigan license plate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Higgins at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477(TIPS). Reference case number 4337. 

