Thursday, September 2, 2021
Biden left billions of dollars worth of military equipment in Afghanistan

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m not sure about the point of a recent Letter to the Editor submitted by Michael MacDonald. He seemed to blame President Trump for the debacle in Afghanistan.
This is the same tactic being used by President Biden and his minions to attempt to divert from the totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan which caused the death of 13 Americans. President Biden was warned by his CIA and his military leadership to leave the airbase and military until the Americans and Afghanistan supporters were evacuated. But he insisted on evacuating the military and leaving billions of dollars of our high tech equipment. Yesterday our last flight out and the abandonment of hundreds of Americans and Afghan supporters took place. Biden actually thinks we can use our diplomats to save the remaining Americans. Does he really believe these Taliban terrorists can be dealt with diplomatically?
President Biden needs to resign or be impeached.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

