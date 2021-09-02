88.9 F
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Guest IDs will be available on limited basis on Labor Day in The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Customer Service Center, all District Administrative Offices and all Recreation Center Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. 

Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

All recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools and boat tours will remain open for your enjoyment. 

Guest ID, Trail Fee and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 6.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

