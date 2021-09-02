82.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 2, 2021
By Staff Report

Harold “Doc” Davis, 79, passed away in peace on August 30, 2021 with his daughter, Tiffany, by his side. He had bravely confronted and fought Pulmonary Fibrosis for the past 15 years.

He was born August 1942 in Athens, TN and resided in The Villages, FLA for nearly 20 years.

Doc was a professional photographer all of his adult life but retired to move to The Villages to spend his golden days playing golf. He was a Gentleman Golfer who loved the game and his golfing buddies. Playing golf was his passion and he excelled at it – often shooting par and less than his age birthday after birthday.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy. He is survived by his children, Kim, Tiffany and Hal. His step children Ronda, Lori, and Kieth. His grandchildren, Isla and Jemma, Bryony, and Monica. His great grandchildren Tyler and Dylan. His sister, Carolyn, and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

His faith in God meant everything to him. He was a member and usher at North Lake Presbyterian Church. He loved spending Sundays at Church with his church friends. As a good Christian and golfer this bible verse is apt, 2 Timothy 4:7. “I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith.”

Doc will forever be remembered for his quick smile and caring heart. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.

