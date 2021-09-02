82.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 2, 2021
By Staff Report

Lorraine Alma Comings, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Aug. 28th at The Villages Regional Hospital. The Leominster, MA native is the daughter of the late Benoni J. and Victoria E. Girouard.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alfred Comings, and her son, Steven M. Comings and his wife Linda Senne, and her granddaughters; Stephanie Martin and her husband Jamie Martin, Teresa Comings and her husband Asfer Jafri and Victoria Comings and her husband Amritpal Singh Malhi, and 4 great grandchildren; Malachi, Matthew, Mark, and Sarah Martin.

Lorraine leaves her sisters, Claire Coffey, Rosemary MacLean and Grace Perla.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald V. Girouard and brother-in-law, Joseph R. Perla.

Lorraine, while she had several jobs and many hobbies, golfing being her absolute favorite, had 6 hole-in-ones with the last one being this year at the age of 88. She was a blessing to many. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Arrangements are being made for a mass at Saint Mary’s of the Mills in Laurel, Maryland for mid-September. An interment service will be alongside her family & friends at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA at a later date.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, FL ( https://cornerstonehospice.org/).

