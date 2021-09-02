88.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Second Sumter County detention deputy dies from complications of COVID-19

By Staff Report

Sgt. William Prevatt

A second Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has died of complications from COVID-19.

The death of Detention Sgt. William Prevatt was announced Thursday by Sheriff Bill Farmer.

Prevatt began his career with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in 1995. He retired as a sergeant in 2013 and rejoined the detention center in 2019.

Prevatt leaves behind three children, Jaycob, Kayla and Bryton.

“We would also like to ask that you keep Sgt. Prevatt’s family and our Sumter County family in your thoughts and prayers during this unthinkable time,” Sheriff Farmer said.

Funeral arrangements are being coordinated with his family.

Last month, the sheriff’s office announced the death of Detention Center Deputy Michael Preston Taylor, also from complications from COVID-19.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced last month the death of a Marion County-based compliance officer with ties to Sumter County. He also died of COVID-19.

