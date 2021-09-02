89.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Some Villagers will see changes in trash pickup over Labor Day weekend

By Staff Report

The Villages District Office has released the following information about Labor Day trash pickup:

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6.

Community Development District 12

If you live in Community Development District 12, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Community Development District 13

If you live in Community Development District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 9.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6.  The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 9.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

