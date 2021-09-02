Upstart company files for bankruptcy after trying to compete with The Villages

An upstart company that tried to take on The Villages has filed for bankruptcy after a crushing court defeat earlier this year.

KD Premier Realty LLC has filed a petition for relief under Title 11, Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The company was founded by Christopher Day and Jason Kranz, two former top producers for Properties of The Villages. While each of the sales representatives was earning $500,000 annually, and Kranz’s wife was also earning six figures selling homes for The Villages, the two men began to chafe under the strict rules imposed by the sales organizations.

They broke free in December 2019 and sent a bombshell email to all of their Properties of The Villages colleagues and Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr, announcing their immediate departure. Day and Kranz lured away some of their Properties of The Villages colleagues over to KD Premier Realty, including Angie Taylor, who has also filed for bankruptcy protection.

Earlier this year in a federal trial in Tampa, The Villages won a $603,700 judgment against Day, Kranz and his wife Angela, Taylor and former Properties of The Villages sales representative Nanette Elliott, who recalled at the trial being presented with a ring by the Gary Morse in recognition for her outstanding sales performance.

Properties of The Villages is seeking to garnish the assets of their former sales representatives in an attempt to collect the $603,700 judgment.