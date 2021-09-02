Village of Lynnhaven man arrested at his home on outstanding warrant

A Village of Lynnhaven man was arrested at his home on an outstanding warrant.

Joseph LaCoppola, 69, was arrested at his home at 861 Aiken Ave. on Wednesday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The warrant charged him with battery on a person over the age of 65.

The native New Yorker had been arrested this past December after forcibly removing a ring from a woman’s finger, punching her in the stomach and putting her in a chokehold, according to an arrest report. He also pried a phone out of her hands after she tried to call 911, the report said. Although the arrest report did not reveal the woman’s relationship to LaCoppola, his wife filed for divorce a few days after the alleged attack, according to documents on file in Sumter County Court. The documents also indicated she has moved to Clearwater.

LaCoppola posted $2,000 bond and was released Wednesday night from the Sumter County Detention Center.