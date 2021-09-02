89.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Villager seeks order of protection against estranged bodybuilder wife

By Meta Minton

Donna Lynn Cacciatore
Donna Lynn Cacciatore’s mugshot from the Sumter County Detention Center.

A Villager is seeking an order of protection against his estranged bodybuilder wife.

The 69-year-old Village of Amelia man was granted a temporary injunction for protection against domestic violence against his wife, 56-year-old Donna Lynn Cacciatore, who was arrested earlier this week after an altercation at their home on Jem Path.

She is facing a felony charge of battery of a person over the age of 65. She remains free on $1,000 bond.

The native New Yorker got into an argument with her husband when she threw the remote control at the television screen causing it to shatter, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband told deputies his wife, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, then struck him in the thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” the report said.

Donna Lynn Cacciatore has been an instructor at MVP in The Villages.
Donna Cacciatore at the Running of the Squares 5K in 2018.

Cacciatore’s husband filed for divorce on May 4, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.

The couple bought their home in The Villages in 2009 for $260,600.

In addition to being a medal-winning bodybuilder, Cacciatore has run the New York Marathon.

When she ran the Lake Sumter Landing Running of the Squares 5K in 2018, she said she did so out of camaraderie with her neighbors and students. At the time, she was teaching several classes at MVP Athletic Club.

