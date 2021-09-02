89.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 2, 2021
We should pray for those left behind

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I know everyone is entitled to their opinion. There is enough blame to go around for the last 20 years. The fact that our current president made an improper decision on how to leave Afghanistan is his and his advisers
misguided decision.We never have left Americans behind before. We also left multi-billions in military equipment for them to readily use.
The fact that we didn’t get the people first, destroy or remove our equipment and then remove our military seems to be common sense. I pray for those that are left behind and also that we or any other country does not pay with another attack from Afghanistan.
We all need to pay more attention as to what’s happening here and remember Trump is no longer president.

Carole McCleery
Village of Springdale

 

