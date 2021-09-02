89.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Woman arrested in alleged attack on 14-year-old boy at apartment complex

By Meta Minton

Tiffany Lashun Martin
A woman has been arrested in an alleged attack on a 14-year-old boy at the Lake Sumter Reserve Apartment Homes.

Tiffany Lashun Martin, 34, entered the boy’s room Wednesday afternoon and started attacking him by punching him in the face and body, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The boy said he tried to get away from Martin “as she had never done anything like this before to him,” the report said. The two ended up hitting the walls and furniture with their bodies during the struggle. The boy tried to get away, but Martin bit him on the shoulder and the forearm. She climbed on top of him on the floor and started choking him with her hands.

A witness told deputies she became alarmed when she heard the commotion. The witness went into the bedroom and saw Martin on top of the 14-year-old boy.

The boy showed deputies two bite marks and discoloration of his neck.

Martin was arrested on a charge of child abuse. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

