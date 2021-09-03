82.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 3, 2021
Bodybuilder enters plea in alleged attack on husband in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Donna Lynn Cacciatore
Donna Lynn Cacciatore has medaled in bodybuilding competitions.

A lady bodybuilder has entered a plea in an alleged attack on her husband at their home in The Villages as new information points to mounting friction between the couple.

Donna Cacciatore, 56, entered a plea of not guilty Thursday in Sumter County Court to a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She remains free on $1,000 bond, which was posted through Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bond. Documents suggest a female friend bailed her out.

Cacciatore was arrested Monday at her home on Jem Path in the Village of Amelia after she threw a remote control into the television screen causing it to shatter in their living room, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her 69-year-old husband told deputies they had been arguing about their impending divorce. He filed for divorce in May. They have been continuing to live together in the house they purchased in 2009 for $260,600. They have been married 12 years.

He claimed Cacciatore, who has medaled in bodybuilding competitions, struck him in his thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. He went to court after his wife’s arrest to seek an order of protection.

Cacciatore admitted to “being so upset she lost control and threw the remote at the TV screen,” the report said. She maintained that though the couple has had multiple arguments, “It never became physical.” She said they “argue daily due to their pending divorce.”

Cacciatore has taught classes at MVP Athletic Club and completed the New York Marathon.

