Donald E. Chase

Donald “Don” E. Chase, 86, of The Villages, passed away on September 1, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife Dorothy and their four children at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages when the Lord took him to heaven.

Don was born in the West Pullman Park area of Chicago July 21, 1935 to John and Cecila Czajka. He attended Chicago Vocational HS where he lettered in Varsity Football before graduating in 1953. Don loved the sport of football and went on to play for the Chicago Hornets, a semi pro football team. Don served in the US Army before marrying Dorothy Beemster in 1958. They settled in the suburbs of Chicago were they raised 4 children. He was very involved with his children’s sports and coached the kids in baseball and football.

Don managed the family Travel Agencies; Beemster’s Travel and St. Charles Travel, for nearly 40 years before retiring to the Villages in 2001. As a travel agent he traveled the world but was especially fond of cruising with his wife and friends. He went on to work as a starter at the golf course for the Villages and continued to work until earlier this year. Many will recognize him from his nearly 20 years of greetings and smiles at the Hawkes Bay and Saddlebrook starter shacks.

Don loved to play golf and fish. He shared his love for fishing with his entire family. He also enjoyed Fantasy Football and was named the league champ for The Villages in 2012. He was a regular golfer with the Monday morning men’s group and Saturday Polo Ridge Runners. He was an active member of the Polo Ridge Club, the Polish American Club and the Chicagoland Club.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Chase; his Daughter Ann Rosenquist of Lake Zurich, IL, his three sons: Don of Palm Bay, FL, Ron of Summerfield, FL, Bob of Davenport, FL, his Sister, Arlene Borski of Las Vegas, NV, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield Fl at a date yet to be determined.