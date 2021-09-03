82.2 F
Friday, September 3, 2021
Kevin Russell Linthicum

By Staff Report

Kevin Russell Linthicum, 55, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on August 26, 2021. Kevin was born in Sarasota, Florida to parents Dwayne & Linda Linthicum on October 1, 1965.

Kevin was a devoted family man & loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Angela, his children Tiffany, Erica, and Stephen (Kourtney), his three grandchildren, his parents, his two brothers, and niece & nephew.

Kevin made a lasting impression on all those he met & will be greatly missed but always remembered.

