Official declares PWAC agreement ‘taxation without representation’ for residents

A Community Development District 8 supervisor cast the lone vote against an agreement that would spin off a second Project Wide Advisory Committee, blasting it as “taxation without representation.”

CDD 8 Supervisor Sal Torname was the only board member on Friday to vote against the much-debated idea of splitting off Community Development Districts 12 and 13 south of State Road 44.

Torname called the language in the proposed agreement “condescending” to residents and argued the deal surrenders too much power to the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board. He said PWAC needs more authority and also called for the original PWAC to be an elected board. PWAC currently includes CDDs south of County Road 466 in an arrangement that promotes sharing the costs of major infrastructure.

CDD 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson’s vote appeared to be in play when he proposed delaying the creation of PWAC II until 2023 from 2022.

However, CDD 8 Supervisor Dennis Hayes, a longtime PWAC member, said his fellow supervisors were introducing ideas that were not up for consideration.

“There only two choices. We vote for or against the agreement. There is no ‘we are going back to the table,’” Hayes said.

He pointed to the new golf cart bridges at the south end of The Villages. Those bridges are owned by CDD 13.

“There are risks associated with those bridges,” said Hayes.

He said allowing the cost of future maintenance of those bridges to be borne by residents of PWAC II, would be to the advantage of residents of CDD 8.

In the end, the vote was 4-0.

All signatories to the previous PWAC agreement must agree to the new deal in order to allow the creation of PWAC II. Community Development District 7 board members have expressed opposition to the agreement.