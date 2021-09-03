82.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 3, 2021
Village of Buttonwood couple unhappy about being target of anonymous complaint

By Meta Minton

A Village of Buttonwood couple is unhappy about being the target of an anonymous complaint.

William and Judith Boulden of 2468 Buttonwood Run appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Judith Boulden said they had a small “welcome” flag on display at their home, but were told to remove it after an anonymous complaint was received by Community Standards.

“Heaven forbid you’d want to have a little welcome flag at your house. It just seems crazy. That’s offensive?” she asked. “It’s not like I had a toilet with flowers in my front yard.”

She wondered why she could not know the identity of the person who made the complaint.

Supervisor Sal Torname said the board will be reconsidering its reliance on the anonymous complaint process during the Nov. 19 board meeting to be held at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Community Development District 5 made a major change when it stopped accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed restriction violations. Those making complaints in CDD 5, must provide their name.

Many boards indicated they wanted to review data from CDD 5 to make an evaluation about whether they want to stick with the anonymous complaint system.

The CDD 8 board continues to wrangle with the little white cross legal case it filed against a homeowner who has stubbornly refused to remove the Christian symbol, which is considered by Community Standards to be a lawn ornament. That little white cross at the center of the ongoing legal battle was the subject of an anonymous complaint. The board on Friday held an executive session to huddle with lawyers about that case.

CDD 8 leads The Villages in the sheer number of deed compliance complaints.

