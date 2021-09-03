82.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 3, 2021
Villager back behind bars after skipping court date in drunken brawl

By Meta Minton

Mia Halliday
A Villager was jailed without bond after skipping a court date resulting from her arrest earlier this year in an alleged drunken brawl.

Mia Halliday, 55, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of battery.

The New York native was “extremely intoxicated” when she “initiated a verbal altercation” in April with a man in the garage of a home in the Village of Amelia, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They were battling over a phone when she “jumped on him from behind causing him to fall to the ground hitting his head and elbow,” according to the report. He tried to stand up, but Halliday jumped on him again. When deputies arrived, he was bleeding from cuts on his hands and elbows and had blood on his shirt.

Halliday admitted she initiated the physical contact because she did not want him to call 911. She had minor cuts and scrapes on her hands, fingers, elbows and legs.

The man later sought an injunction for protection against domestic violence against Halliday, according to Sumter County Court records. However, he later asked to drop the legal action and it was dismissed Aug. 16.

