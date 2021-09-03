82.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 3, 2021
Villager fights to keep landscaping that was wife’s labor of love

By Meta Minton

Elaine Scheer and Ronald Kwasnik

A Villager has lost a fight to keep the landscaping which had been his wife’s labor of love.

Ronald Kwasnik and Elaine Scheer originally purchased a home in the Village of Glenbook, but in 2006 moved to a home on Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square. Then, the Groundhog Day tornado of 2007 heavily damaged their new home, ripping off the roof.

“It rained right into our house,” Kwasnik said.

Looking for a fresh start during the repairs, Scheer spotted some landscaping that she liked near Lopez Country Club. She sketched out a design, sought the bids for the project and ultimately hired the contractor.

This home at 1528 Gifford Court was found to be in violation of deed compliance.

“It was really her thing,” Kwasnik said of his wife.

In 2019, the wife with whom he had enjoyed numerous backpacking adventures, died of lung cancer.

Ron Kwasnik has lost his bid to save his wife’s landscaping at this home on Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square.

Their neighborhood began to turn over, as neighbors died or relocated and new people moved in.

An anonymous complaint was lodged this past December about the landscaping at the 80-year-old widower’s home.

Called to a public hearing earlier this year, Kwasnik began sorting through his late wife’s boxes of documents and unearthed the original 2007 application for the project that he thought would clear up the matter. It didn’t.

“I didn’t understand why the complaint was filed. It was gut wrenching. It was her endeavor. She loved it. Now you want me to tear it out,” Kwasnik said.

On Friday morning, Kwasnik was back before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors in a public hearing to answer for the landscaping which is not in compliance with the 2007 application, which had been submitted to the Developer of The Villages rather than the more-formalized process with the Architectural Review Committee, which now oversees such approvals in CDD 6.

“This was in place for 13 years. Everybody loved it. She would be weeding and people would stop and say how much they loved it,” Kwasnik told the CDD 6 board.

The board voted 5-0 on Friday to give Kwasnik 90 days to remedy the compliance problem, which includes removal of walls and trees. The original recommendation was to give him 45 days to correct the problem, however the current labor shortage prompted the board to give him twice as much time.

