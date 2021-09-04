85.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 4, 2021
516 new COVID-19 cases in Sumter County as vaccination percentage inches upward

By Staff Report

There were 516 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week in Sumter County as the vaccination percentage is inching upward.

The new cases were reported between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, according to information from the Florida Department of Health.

The good news is that 530 residents of Sumter County received a COVID-19 vaccination during the past week, pushing up the vaccinated percentage of the population from 71 percent to 72 percent. Sumter County, which is home to most of The Villages, was already boasting the highest vaccination rate in the state. There have been 94,708 residents of Sumter County’s 137,317 population who have received the vaccine.

There were 433 COVID-19 deaths in the past week in Florida, including a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy.

There were 2,236 new COVID-19 cases this past week in Lake County, where a portable morgue has been authorized for Leesburg Regional Medical Center. There were 3,052 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week in Marion County.

