Four major fall events in The Villages canceled due to COVID-19 capacity concerns

Four major fall events in The Villages have been canceled due to COVID-19 capacity concerns.

The events are:

• The Enrichment Academy Expo which had been scheduled for Sept. 18.

• The Fall Art Showcase which had been scheduled for Oct. 9

• The Fall Craft Show which had been scheduled for Oct. 16

• The Villages Art League’s Fall Fine Arts Showcase which had been scheduled for Oct. 23.

The popular events have been canceled due to concerns about their size and expected attendance in indoor environments.