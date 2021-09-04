87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 4, 2021
type here...

Labor Day holiday will impact trash pickup at some homes in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Villages District Office has released the following information about Labor Day trash pickup:

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6.

Community Development District 12

If you live in Community Development District 12, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Community Development District 13

If you live in Community Development District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 9.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6.  The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 9.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 6. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Dr. DeSantis may not be offering best medical advice

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that “Dr. DeSantis” may not be offering Floridians sound medical advice.

Impeach Biden and Do-Nothing Harris

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the worst crisis America is facing is in the White House.

Polls support work of Biden Administration

The author of a Letter to the Editor suggests that polls support the work of the Biden Administration.

Visit by Governor and Mrs. DeSantis to The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the coverage of a visit by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis to The Villages.

The man and his watch

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is furious that President Biden appeared to grow impatient when the remains of 13 service members killed in Afghanistan arrived at Dover Air Force Base.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos