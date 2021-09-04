Schoolteacher daughter who had sex with student back home with parents in The Villages

A schoolteacher who was convicted of having sex with a teen student is back home with her parents in The Villages after nearly two years on the run.

Stephanie Lorraine Seabury, 29, on Friday registered her parents’ address at 362 Alteza Lane in the Village of La Belle North with local law enforcement, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She was released the previous day after posting $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The former Delaware middle school teacher, in 2019 moved in with her parents. Later that year, Seabury was classified as “absconded” after she apparently went on the lam. She was apprehended last month in Georgia. At the time of her arrest, her hair was much darker than it was in 2019.

Seabury had been an English teacher at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden, Del. when she was arrested in 2014.

Seabury lived in an apartment complex in Dover, Del., where she had sex with a 13-year-old student. The boy told authorities that he had begun a sexual relationship with his teacher at her home. The relationship included sexual intercourse.

Seabury and the student met numerous times at a pre-determined location, then went to her apartment. They exchanged several explicit phone messages and photographs during the inappropriate relationship, according to news reports at the time.

Seabury was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust or authority, a felony in Delaware. She was ultimately sentenced to 18 months of probation, sparking some outrage in the community. Many complained that if she would have been a male teacher, she would have received a harsher sentence.