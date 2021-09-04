The Villages revises holiday decoration policy after rocky initial rollout

Officials in The Villages are in the process of approving a revised holiday decoration policy after the initial rollout angered many residents.

In anticipation of this past Fourth of July, members of the Alhambra Social Club put up patriotic banner flags and were furious when they were taken down and confiscated. After decorating for Fourth of July at the Village of Alhambra entry gate for nearly a decade, club members were shocked when the display was taken down without their consent.

Van Salyar of the Village of Springdale was also taken aback when his patriotic decorations were seized over the Fourth of July holiday. “I just felt like the Gestapo came in and took down the flags,” he said.

Jean Wix said she and her neighbors in the Village of Santo Domingo put up 11-foot-tall patriotic decorations at the gate in honor of Pearl Harbor Day and she was quite shocked when they went missing. At first, Wix thought the decorations had been stolen. But after talking to friends in another village, she found out that they had been confiscated because of a policy regarding the size of allowed feather flags and the need for approval for any decorations being put up at gates on approved holidays.

In 2020, with little fanfare, supervisors in community development districts across The Villages quietly approved a new holiday decoration policy. The 2020 policy particularly reined in popular feather banners, which were considered a liability risk if caught in the wind. The concern is a tall feather banner could wind up striking a golf cart or pedestrian.

One of the primary changes in the revised holiday decoration policy is the provision that decorations that do not meet the guidelines will no longer be confiscated. Instead they will be “removed, tagged and marked” by District Property Management and tie-wrapped or otherwise secured and “dropped in place” for resident retrieval.

In addition, feather banners cannot be taller than 10 feet and there are strict rules about their placement.

Community Development District 8 Supervisor Dennis Hayes said he hopes that this time there will be “better advertisement” of the holiday decoration policy.

“People put stuff up, and people were surprised when it was taken down,” Hayes said.

You can read the entire policy and see a submittal form at his link: The Villages rolls out revised holiday decorating policy after rocky initial rollout

CDD 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson has a separate concern about the revised holiday decoration policy. He is unhappy that two traditional holidays have been lumped into the generic category of “Winter Holiday.”

“I don’t like the idea we don’t include Christmas and Thanksgiving. Why not list them?” Johnson asked.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker said there are numerous winter holidays.

“We need to be inclusive of all residents,” Blocker said.