Competency evaluation ordered for Villager arrested in battle with wife over keys

A competency evaluation has ben ordered for a Villager arrested earlier this year in a battle with his wife over a set of keys.

Charles Ferdinand Baker, 74, was arrested May 31 on a charge of battery after allegedly striking his wife at their home on Locklin Lane in the Carla Villas in the Village of Fenney. The wife said her husband was “being aggressive towards her” and it was “continuously getting worse,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She told officers that Baker “walked up to her in the kitchen and began striking her with a closed fist on the right shoulder/upper right torso area approximately three times,” the report said. Baker, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds, admitted he had pushed his wife because she would not give him his keys. He said he called her a “stupid bitch.”

Last month, the public defender’s office, which is represented Baker, filed a motion seeking a psychological evaluation of Baker. He is due back in court Sept. 21.