Sunday, September 5, 2021
Evidence found to be ‘insufficient’ in husband’s alleged attack on wife

By Staff Report

Evidence has been found to be “insufficient” in a case in which a Villager was arrested in an alleged attack on his wife of 35 years.

State Attorney William Gladson has announced that a charge of battery has been dropped against 61-year-old Earl King Williams of the Village of DeSoto.

“The evidence is insufficient to prove corpus that the victim’s injuries were a result of a battery by the defendant,” Gladson said in his announcement.

Williams, 61, said that he and his wife had been arguing for four days prior to his arrest May 27 on a charge of battery at their home in the Tupelo Villas. An “anonymous third party” initially tipped off law enforcement to what was going on, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Williams, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, admitted he had “roughed her up” and said he had “snapped.”

However, within days of his arrest, Williams’ wife told the prosecutor’s office she wanted to resume “non-violent contact” with her husband. One of the conditions of his bond had been to have no contact with his wife. A judge agreed to modify Williams’ bond condition from “no contact” to “non-violent contact.”

