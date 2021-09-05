88.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 5, 2021
type here...

James J. Lomoglio

By Staff Report

James Lomoglio
James Lomoglio

The Villages, FL: August 30, 2021 at age 73, James J. “Jim” Lomoglio passed away.

Jim was born in Rochester, NY and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Katherine Lomoglio; children, James Lomoglio (Stephanie), Chadd Lomoglio (Monica), and Amy Carroll (Lomoglio); 11 grandchildren; sibling, Michael Lomoglio, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless loving friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Mike and Mary, sister Marian Brone, and brother Samuel Lomoglio.

Jim is a proud Vietnam veteran and forever a US Marine. Most important to Jim was his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, family, and his dear friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed being a sportsman, shooting trap and crazy quail, competitive archery, and rooting for the NY Yankees.

His Funeral Mass will be Celebrated September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

The family requests no flowers, please send donations as they take care of wounded Marines.

3/11 Marines Foundation
c/o Sara Kliewer
14126 Buff Manor Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78216

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

JFK warned us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends that President John F. Kennedy tried to warn us.

Showcase of Talent supports scholarships

The director of Showcase of Talent is inviting Villagers and their guests to the Sept. 17 show at La Hacienda Recreation Center. The $5 entry supports local scholarships. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Dr. DeSantis may not be offering best medical advice

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that “Dr. DeSantis” may not be offering Floridians sound medical advice.

Impeach Biden and Do-Nothing Harris

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the worst crisis America is facing is in the White House.

Polls support work of Biden Administration

The author of a Letter to the Editor suggests that polls support the work of the Biden Administration.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos