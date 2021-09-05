James J. Lomoglio

The Villages, FL: August 30, 2021 at age 73, James J. “Jim” Lomoglio passed away.

Jim was born in Rochester, NY and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Katherine Lomoglio; children, James Lomoglio (Stephanie), Chadd Lomoglio (Monica), and Amy Carroll (Lomoglio); 11 grandchildren; sibling, Michael Lomoglio, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless loving friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Mike and Mary, sister Marian Brone, and brother Samuel Lomoglio.

Jim is a proud Vietnam veteran and forever a US Marine. Most important to Jim was his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, family, and his dear friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed being a sportsman, shooting trap and crazy quail, competitive archery, and rooting for the NY Yankees.

His Funeral Mass will be Celebrated September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

The family requests no flowers, please send donations as they take care of wounded Marines.

3/11 Marines Foundation

c/o Sara Kliewer

14126 Buff Manor Drive

San Antonio, Texas 78216