Robert James Mark (Major, US Army Ret.) of The Villages died on August 30, 2021, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. He was a loving, and devoted husband and father. Bob was an outgoing, friendly and kind man who will be dearly missed by those whose paths he crossed.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sue, His children, Heather Mark Horsey (Philip) of Wilmington, DE, and Robert Arnold Mark (Susan Bailey) of Newark, DE; three grandchildren, Riley Ella Horsey, Robert Sullivan Mark and Marshall Thomas Mark; a sister, JoAnne Mark Parke Gerhardt, of Orange City and a brother, John Stover Mark of Port Ritchey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Kleckner Mark and Alice Dowling Mark. Bob was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania and grew up in Beaver, Pennsylvania where he was a member of the Beaver Area High School class of 1963. Following his graduation in 1967 from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a degree in accounting, Bob was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army.

He served on active duty, with distinction, for 20 years. After retirement from military in 1988, Bob began a second career as the Business Manager and Facilities Manager of the Independence School in Newark, DE. During Bob’s time at Independence School, he was instrumental in its growth and the development of its beautiful suburban campus. His work ethic and attitude served as a role model for students as well as employees.

He and his wife, Sue, retired to The Villages in 2007 where he pursued an active lifestyle, including golf, dancing, cruising, and gourmet cooking. He made lasting friendships that he treasured. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, where he served on the Disaster Immediate Relief Team, and as an usher.

Bob was an avid sports fan his entire life, supporting teams in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.