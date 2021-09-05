88.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 5, 2021
type here...

The Villages’ original golf course entering final phases of renovation work

By Meta Minton

The Villages’ original golf course is entering the final phases of extensive renovation work that began April 1.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday will receive an update on progress at the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course. The AAC is funding the $329,234 renovation project which has included new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the course.

The course on the Historic Side of The Villages, “is starting to look like a golf course again,” said Director of Executive Golf Course Mitch Leininger.

An overview of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course
An overview of the renovation work at the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course.

Grass has been growing and greens and tees are at 95 percent coverage. The fairways and rough are at 60 percent coverage. Crews are working on lowering the height of cut on mowers for the different areas – greens, tees, fairways and rough. Wall-to-wall spraying will begin soon.

The golf course is expected to reopen in the fall. A date has not been announced.

The AAC will receive an updated report on the course when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

JFK warned us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends that President John F. Kennedy tried to warn us.

Showcase of Talent supports scholarships

The director of Showcase of Talent is inviting Villagers and their guests to the Sept. 17 show at La Hacienda Recreation Center. The $5 entry supports local scholarships. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Dr. DeSantis may not be offering best medical advice

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that “Dr. DeSantis” may not be offering Floridians sound medical advice.

Impeach Biden and Do-Nothing Harris

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the worst crisis America is facing is in the White House.

Polls support work of Biden Administration

The author of a Letter to the Editor suggests that polls support the work of the Biden Administration.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos