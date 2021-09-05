The Villages’ original golf course entering final phases of renovation work

The Villages’ original golf course is entering the final phases of extensive renovation work that began April 1.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday will receive an update on progress at the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course. The AAC is funding the $329,234 renovation project which has included new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the course.

The course on the Historic Side of The Villages, “is starting to look like a golf course again,” said Director of Executive Golf Course Mitch Leininger.

Grass has been growing and greens and tees are at 95 percent coverage. The fairways and rough are at 60 percent coverage. Crews are working on lowering the height of cut on mowers for the different areas – greens, tees, fairways and rough. Wall-to-wall spraying will begin soon.

The golf course is expected to reopen in the fall. A date has not been announced.

The AAC will receive an updated report on the course when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.