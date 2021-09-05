Villager wants her statements tossed out in DUI crash at Brownwood

An attorney for a Village of Monarch Grove woman wants his client’s statements tossed out in an alleged drunk driving crash earlier this year at Brownwood.

Marie Annette Belcher, 57, was arrested June 28 after her white Buick SUV was involved in a crash near Cody’s Original Roadhouse.

An officer noted that she had “bloodshot and watery eyes” and it appeared as if she had been drinking. Belcher was asked to step out of her vehicle and she was “unstable when walking.” She also used the officer’s patrol car “to support and steady herself,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belcher had to be told multiple times to stay near the officer’s patrol car. She “even began dancing for a short time,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. At one point she told an officer to “go ahead” and arrest her. She then taunted an officer and dared the officer to “sue me.” Belcher refused to submit to a breath test and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Last month, Belcher’s attorney Jerry Jenkins of Orlando, filed a motion to suppress Belcher’s statements in the case, arguing that they were illegally obtained. In the motion, Jenkins said his client was not properly read her Miranda Rights. Jenkins said Belcher made several statements during the course of the traffic investigation, “including but not limited to how the incident occurred, how many alcoholic beverages etc.” Jenkins argues that the officer did not properly inform Belcher that he was “switching hats” and that he had concluded his traffic accident investigation. “Nor did he inform the Defendant of her Miranda rights,” the motion said. When the officer finally read Belcher of her Miranda rights, Belcher refused to answer any questions, Jenkins said in the motion.

Belcher is due back in court on Sept. 21.