Ada Elizabeth Radford

Ada “Liz” Elizabeth Radford 73, passed away early Thursday morning, August 26, 2021 at the Villages Regional Hospital. She was born May 12, 1948 in Stuckey, GA. and spent most of her life helping others. In her life she was a wife, a mother, an active church member, and a nurse. She loved her family and did her best to be there for anyone in need. Her greatest joy came later in life, when her grandchildren were born.

Liz is preceded in death by her parents: Homer Carpenter and Annie Ruth Carpenter, her husband Sherman “Al” Frazier, her sister Martha Abney Espinola, her brother Paul C. Carpenter and her daughter Sarah Mae Vorobok.

She is survived by her three daughters Kathy Meeks (John) of Old Town, FL, April Frazier of Inverness, FL, and Elizabeth “Ella” Cusie (Eugene) Wildwood, FL, and her brother John Carpenter (Bonnie) of Bryson City, NC. She is survived by her eight grandchildren Amanda, Melody, Marian, Kaytlin, Kaylee, Theodore, Jackson, and Adaline. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much. She will be missed dearly by those who loved her.

Due to covid private services, for family only, will be held Friday September 10, 2021 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Wildwood, FL.