Charles Arthur Snyder (74) of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2021.

He was born in Sharon, Ct to Millard Charles Snyder Jr. and Nellie Marie Card Snyder. In 1965 he graduated from Webutuk High School in Sharon Ct. and Krissler Business Institute in 1966 after which he was immediately drafted and joined the US Air Force. Charles served during Vietnam at Eilson AFB in Alaska.

Charles spent 36 years with the US Postal Service and retired as postmaster of Sharon, Ct. After retiring, he owned and operated Snyder Management Co. LLC in Ct.

For 35 years he was the lead singer and guitar player in the Valley Express and Borderline band which performed all over the northeast. He later auditioned and became the vocalist for the 552nd Air Force Band. After the band was decommissioned, he auditioned and became the vocalist for the 199th New York Governors Army Band. He was honored to perform overseas and at Giant stadium. After 20 years in the armed forces, he retired and moved to the Villages in 2008. He settled in the Village of Mira Mesa.

He was very active in the Community United Methodist Church of Fruitland Park where he sang in their choir and performed numerous times in their musical productions. He was also a member of the Brothers in Song Men’s Choir and soloed many times. He served as Vice President of the group.

In 2016 he joined the Off Broadway Players and continued to perform, write and direct in this group through 2021. In 2017 he collaborated with Barbara Hanberry and formed the music singing duet “Fine Tuned”. They proudly performed throughout the Villages including charity performances for the Villages Hospital Auxilliary and UFHealth. Charles enjoyed music, golf and the New York Yankees Baseball.

He leaves behind his loving fiancé, Barbara Hanberry, 4 children – Charles A. Snyder Jr (Euly), of Lake Worth, Fl., Ryan G. Snyder (Stacey) of Amenia, NY, Jason G. Snyder (Kristen) of New Milford, Ct., and Michelle B. Snyder (Bryan Perri) of Winter Springs, Fl., his sister Linda Snyder Butler (Rick), brother Millard Snyder, brother Matthew Snyder (Melissa), and 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:00 am. September 17, 2021 at Community United Methodist Church, 309 College Ave., Fruitland Park, Fl.

The service will be live streamed as well. This is the current link for Charlie’s service on Friday, September 17th at 10 am, eastern standard time https://www.facebook.com/communityumcfp/live/

Family and friends can click on the above link 15 minutes prior at 9.45 am EST. The service will pop up on the CUMC Facebook page. At 10 am Eastern Standard Time the service will begin. It will also be recorded for those who wish to watch it at a later date. A military service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Fl. at 2:00 pm on September 17th where he will be interred.

In lieu of flowers, a gift can be made in memory of Charles A. Snyder to the Food Pantry at Community United Methodist Church, 309 College Avenue, Fruitland Park, Fl. 34731 or American Legion Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake, Fl. 32159.