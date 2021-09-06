David Joseph Lambert, age 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. David was born in London, England on August 10, 1944. Son of Joseph Lambert and Anne Lambert (nee Munson).

He went to school at Chelsea Central and then had a 5-year apprenticeship as an Electrical Design Draughtsman.

He married Patricia Ann Veasey in 1966 and they lived in Harrow, Middlesex. In 1969 he joined the Eastman Kodak at the European Region in Holborn, London. In 1983 he and Ann moved to Fairport, Rochester NY and worked as a Senior Systems Business Analyst with Eastman Kodak for the next 25 years and he loved what he did.

David was a member of Ontario and Ravenswood G.C. for many years and played often weather permitting…

When he retired to The Villages, FL (which was perfect for David since golf was his passion) he made many friends and was well liked and will be remembered mostly for his British sense of humor and his golf cart with the “Hammers” license plate (which was the English Football (Soccer) team he supported called West Ham). He played football from a small boy until his late 30s, and then he discovered golf.

David has several cousins in England and three loving sister in-laws, Sheila, Marilyn Gillian and their husbands. Five nieces and nephews and their children who all loved their “Uncle David.” He will be greatly missed by family and friends near and far. None will miss him more than he beloved wife, Ann of 54 wonderful years.