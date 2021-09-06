89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 6, 2021
type here...

Hugh D. Lee

By Staff Report

Hugh D. Lee
Hugh D. Lee

Hugh D. Lee went to sleep in the Lord Sunday, August 15 at Hospice in Vero Beach.

He came to Vero from The Villages in 2016 but had lived in Lakeland from from the mid 1960s to 2004. In addition, he and Gloria had owned a beach condo in Englewood, enjoying weekends and many friends there. He was born Oct. 6, 1924 in Lulu, FL, near Lake City. During WW2 he served in the Navy, enlisting at age 17. After graduating from the Univ. of Florida, he joined the FL Dept. of Citrus, working in marketing in NYC, DC, Atlanta, and finally Lakeland. After retiring, he worked for a firm (and later the FL Farm Bureau), which offered fresh citrus for youth and civic groups nation-wide to sell in fundraising. He had good relations with many packing houses and fruit trucking companies in the state, working till he was 85.

Hugh enjoyed a deep personal relationship with Jesus Christ and was a lifelong Baptist. He later attended the Oxford Assembly of God near The Villages. A daily swimmer, he enjoyed his pool and the Gulf waters in Englewood. As a businessman, he loved to travel, always making new friends and working with celebrities like Anita Bryant and The Bee Gees. He also enjoyed many vacations with Gloria to Europe and the Caribbean.

He was preceded in death by his loving first wife Cathrine, son-in-law Donald Holbrook, and stepson Cliff Branson. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria of Vero, daughter Yvonne Holbrook of Georgia, sister Jetta Bova of Tampa, stepsons Evan English (Kim) and Mark Branson of Vero, daughter-in-law Debbie Branson of S Carolina, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Hugh was known for his generosity and always being a perfect gentleman, not using profanity or showing acts of temper, and trying to follow Christ’s example in treating others. People usually mention his genuine smile and kindness. He will be especially missed by the staff of Grace Rehab, who truly loved him.

A graveside service with military honors for Hugh will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, September 10 at 2:00pm.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

JFK warned us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident contends that President John F. Kennedy tried to warn us.

Showcase of Talent supports scholarships

The director of Showcase of Talent is inviting Villagers and their guests to the Sept. 17 show at La Hacienda Recreation Center. The $5 entry supports local scholarships. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Dr. DeSantis may not be offering best medical advice

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that “Dr. DeSantis” may not be offering Floridians sound medical advice.

Impeach Biden and Do-Nothing Harris

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the worst crisis America is facing is in the White House.

Polls support work of Biden Administration

The author of a Letter to the Editor suggests that polls support the work of the Biden Administration.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos