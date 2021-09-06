God called Jean Marie Scherr (nee Lanigan) home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Jean was born on July 9, 1943 in Camp Cook, CA to James Michael and Margaret Lanigan, she is reunited with her husband of 55 years, William A. (Bill) Scherr III.

Jean is survived by her three children Bill Scherr IV (Debra); Jim Scherr (Katy); Betsy Charlesworth (Rob). She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeff Lavery (Wendy); Kristy Rooney (Jim); Alexis Marek, Tyler Scherr; Morgan Hull, Myles and Martin Charlesworth. And great grandchildren Laurel Gaddy (Nick), Logan Lavery, Sienna Whitten, Kaiden Lavery; Ava and Bryce Rooney. Also surviving are two sisters; Patt Harvey (Budge) and Mickey Lanigan, and sister in law Terry O’Grady (Kevin). Jean was preceded in death by her parents James and Margaret Lanigan.

Jean graduated from Fort Knox High School. She attended George Washington University, and earned an associate’s degree from the University of Maryland. She made a home for her children wherever the Army sent her. She was a successful realtor in Kansas, and retired from the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

In 2002, Jean and Bill retired and moved to The Villages in Central Florida. Jean volunteered in The Villages, assisting with tax returns, and at the Villages Regional Hospital.

She was active at Saint Mark’s the Evangelist parish in Summerfield, FL. She sang in the choir, published the weekly bulletins, and was a member of the Small Christian Group. She was also an Oblate at St. Leo’s Abby in St. Leo, FL.

Last Respects can be offered at Beyer’s Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 2PM to 5PM. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Saint Mark the Evangelist church in Summerfield, FL on Friday September 10, 2021 at 10AM. Jean will repose at Bushnell National Cemetery next to her husband, Bill, at 12:30.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Saint Leo’s Abbey at: The Order of Saint Benedict of FL, 33601 State Road 52, PO Box 2350 St. Leos, FL, 33574.