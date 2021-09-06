89.4 F
Monday, September 6, 2021
By Staff Report

Patricia Ann Smallwood, 79, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on August 26, 2021.

Patricia was born June 7th, 1942 in Quitman, Georgia where she was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Corky, Lady Lake, Florida; Ronnie and Sandy of Fruitland Park; Daughter Theresa and Joey Oullette, Lady Lake. Sisters Bonnie and Mark Taylor of Weirsdale, Tammy Strickland of Williston, Brother Calvin and Julie of Utah. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chase, Meagen, and Ron. She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar, parents Luther and Alma Strickland, brothers Don and Alvin Strickland and Sister Kay Strickland.

