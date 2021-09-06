Rose Marie Wheeler went to her eternal heavenly home on August 24, 2021, as a result of complications from Covid. Her husband and daughter were by her side as she left this world to be with Jesus.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David Wheeler, and a daughter Michelle Brantley of the home. Two sons, Marc Beddingfield and Justin Wheeler of North Carolina. Five grandsons, Dilan, Devin, Trevor, Tanner and Noah, and brother William Holmquist all of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Jane Holmquist of Raleigh NC and a sister Susan Miller of Cary NC.

Rose Marie was born on August 10, 1948, in Raleigh NC and graduated from Cary High School in 1966. She was employed by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles as an administrative assistant. She later worked for two engineering firms before joining her husband at their automotive business, County Line Auto Service, Inc. (CLAS, INC.) in Youngsville, NC where they worked together for over 30 years until their retirement in 2017 when they moved to The Villages, Florida. She was passionate about wildlife and would give names to those that wandered nearby. In North Carolina it was deer, squirrels, opossum, and raccoons. In Florida it was Sandhill Cranes, rabbits, geckos and even the local pond alligators. She was very active and dedicated to New Life Christian Church in Wildwood Florida where she faithfully served as an Elder’s wife. She was also a member of “Faithful Expressions,” a song signing team at New Life and a member of “Signs of Praise” at Oak Level Church in Youngsville, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 9 at New Life at 2:00pm with Matt Malott officiating. Reception following service. A second service will be held in North Carolina at Oak Level Christian Church in Youngsville, NC on Saturday, September 18 at 2:00pm with pastor Gary Williams officiating. Reception following service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Florida to Sumter Co. Humane Society SPCA, and in North Carolina to Franklin County Humane Society.