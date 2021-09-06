The Villages Public Safety Department to host open house on eve of critical vote

The Villages Public Safety Department will host an open house Sept. 20 at Station 47 on the eve of a critical vote by the Sumter County Commission.

The open house, which will last from 1 to 4 p.m., will give residents a chance to meet their local firefighters, take tours of the station, see demonstrations and enjoy light refreshments. There will be free blood pressure checks and free car seat installation.

There will be free window decals available (while they last) which can enable residents to show their support for the fire department as the Sumter County Commission is set to make an important vote Sept. 21 vote on the future of emergency medical transport.

Station 47 is located at 4856 Morse Blvd., south of State Road 44.